Haze from California fires moving toward northwest Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 6, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
Updated August 6, 2021 - 6:33 pm
A photo shows homes destroyed by the Dixie Fire line central Greenville on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. Smoke and haze from Northern California fires could filter into Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Haze from fires in Northern California is beginning to arrive in the northwest parts of the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

“North Las Vegas Airport is not showing anything yet with 10 miles visibility, but Desert Rock (near Indian Springs) is showing 3 miles visibility,” meteorologist Brian Planz said about 6:20 p.m. Friday.

The haze won’t be thick, but will stay around much of the weekend, according to the forecast.

Ozone levels were elevated to the moderate level at nine of the 12 Clark County air quality monitoring stations on Friday afternoon. People sensitize to ozone are advised to limit their time outdoors or stay inside when such conditions exist.

The high temperature at McCarran International Airport, the official weather station, reached 106 on Friday. The normal for early August is 104.

Breezes should decline during the weekend.

No rain is forecast in the seven-day forecast.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
