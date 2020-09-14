Haze likely in Las Vegas sky; new dry spell record expected

Wildfire smoke is continuing to affect the sky in western Nevada and causing haze in Clark County.

Some haze is expected in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. The high should be about 99, according to the National Weather Service. Haze hangs over the Strip as seen from Henderson on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

“I noticed some haze when I was outside a bit ago, but it didn’t appear to be affecting the visibility,” National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Gorelow said.

Monitors across Clark County were showing good air quality conditions as of 4:10 a.m. Monday. The Clark County Department of Air Quality had issued an air quality advisory for the weekend that expired Sunday.

The weather service and air monitoring agencies issued advisories for most of northern and western Nevada, including a dense smoke advisory through Friday that included Minden, Lake Tahoe, Reno and Carson City.

Above-average temperatures

A high of 99 is forecast for Monday and winds at 10 mph or less, according to the weather service. Conditions will be similar most of the week with some cooling Thursday and Friday, Gorelow said.

The normal high this time of year is 95.

Dry Streak Record Watch

On Thursday, 9/17, if we don't receive rain, #LasVegas will tie the record of 150 consecutive days without measurable rainfall.

On Friday, 9/18, we will break that record. The forecast is dry through the week…#VegasWxRecords pic.twitter.com/i9ryVTK4fb — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 12, 2020

Dry streak likely to be reached

The record for consecutive days without measurable rain will be reached if the forecast holds true, Gorelow said.

If there is no rain, Monday will be the 147th day without measurable rainfall at McCarran International Airport. The 1959 record is 150 days and could be tied Thursday.

“We will see a few clouds today, but we don’t expect anything to amount from those,” Gorelow said. “We’ve got a pretty good shot” at setting the record.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.