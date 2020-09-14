83°F
Haze likely in Las Vegas sky; new dry spell record expected

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 14, 2020 - 5:00 am
 
Updated September 14, 2020 - 7:41 am

Wildfire smoke is continuing to affect the sky in western Nevada and causing haze in Clark County.

“I noticed some haze when I was outside a bit ago, but it didn’t appear to be affecting the visibility,” National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Gorelow said.

Monitors across Clark County were showing good air quality conditions as of 4:10 a.m. Monday. The Clark County Department of Air Quality had issued an air quality advisory for the weekend that expired Sunday.

The weather service and air monitoring agencies issued advisories for most of northern and western Nevada, including a dense smoke advisory through Friday that included Minden, Lake Tahoe, Reno and Carson City.

Above-average temperatures

A high of 99 is forecast for Monday and winds at 10 mph or less, according to the weather service. Conditions will be similar most of the week with some cooling Thursday and Friday, Gorelow said.

The normal high this time of year is 95.

Dry streak likely to be reached

The record for consecutive days without measurable rain will be reached if the forecast holds true, Gorelow said.

If there is no rain, Monday will be the 147th day without measurable rainfall at McCarran International Airport. The 1959 record is 150 days and could be tied Thursday.

“We will see a few clouds today, but we don’t expect anything to amount from those,” Gorelow said. “We’ve got a pretty good shot” at setting the record.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

