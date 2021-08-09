Hazy Las Vegas skies expected to clear Monday

A weekend of smoke, haze and some unhealthy air conditions in the Las Vegas Valley will yield to clearer skies and the possibility of some monsoon weather, according to the National Weather Service.

Traffic moves along U.S. 95 and Interstate 15 while smoky skies cloud the skyline on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. Smoky skies due to wildfires in Northern California are expected to clear on Monday, Aug. 9. 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A weekend of smoke, haze and some unhealthy air conditions in the Las Vegas Valley will yield to clearer skies and the possibility of some monsoon weather, according to the National Weather Service.

The Monday forecast calls for widespread haze in the morning. A high near 107 is expected with winds gusting up to 25 mph. Winds from the west will move the smoke and haze out of the valley.

“We will replace the smoke and haze with some monsoon potential,” said meteorologist Ashley Nickerson, noting more moisture may take a few days to arrive.

A 10 percent chance of showers is called before 10 p.m. Tuesday with similar conditions on Wednesday.

Highs the rest of the week will range from 103 to 107 while overnight lows ill be in the mid-80s.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.