Hazy skies forecast for Las Vegas, could get worse

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
An inmate firefighter from the Trinity River Conservation Camp uses a drip torch to slow the Fa ...
An inmate firefighter from the Trinity River Conservation Camp uses a drip torch to slow the Fawn Fire burning north of Redding, Calif. in Shasta County, on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

Las Vegas air quality is expected to be in the moderate range for ozone and small particles on Sunday, according to Clark County officials.

Smoke and haze from California wildfires dissipated Friday evening and Saturday, but could return with high pressure forecast to move winds back toward the Las Vegas Valley.

The Sunday high at McCarran International Airport is expected to be around 94. Morning breezes might reach 15 mph.

The overnight low will be near 70 with a similar high and conditions forecast for Sunday.

Fall temperatures will begin to take over during the middle of next week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

