Hazy skies, lower high temperature forecast for Las Vegas

Hazy skies, a high of 104 and winds up to 25 mph are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday.

Firefighters work against the Apple Fire near Banning, Calif., on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. Smoke from the fire is causing hazy skies in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

“The wind from southwest to northeast will continue to bring smoke our way,” National Weather Service meteorologist Barry Pierce said.

The Apple Fire in the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California has sent smoke into the valley since the weekend, and Pierce said other fires are contributing to the haze.

Wednesday winds will range from 6 to 15 mph with gusts to 25.

Temperatures will dip a few degrees below normal Thursday with a forecast high of 101. Friday’s high will be about 103.

“The high pressure will build back up by the weekend and we’ll see highs about 5 degrees above normal, but we won’t get the extreme heat we had last week,” Pierce said.

In case you missed it: Extreme fire danger is expected today and tomorrow for parts of the Desert Southwest #nvwx #azwx https://t.co/sXztVFKCYz — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 5, 2020

Red flag warning

A red flag warning for elevated fire danger is in place for most of Lincoln County and all of Mohave County, Arizona, from 11 a.m. Wednesday through 8 p.m. Thursday.

Winds gusting to 25 mph combined with humidity from 4 to 9 percent will allow any fire to spread rapidly.

