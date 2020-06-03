Heat continues building in Las Vegas region

As high pressure holds over the region, the high temperature in Las Vegas is expected to move up 2 to 3 degrees Wednesday, says the National Weather Service.

The forecast high is 104 after it reached 101 on Tuesday. Skies will be mostly sunny with southwest winds 5-7 eventually switching from the southeast in the afternoon.

The low Wednesday night will be near 80.

Thursday will be the hottest day of the week with a projected high of 107.

As a low-pressure system moves in from the Pacific Northwest, Friday’s high will drop to 102 and then fall to a high of 90 on Saturday followed by an 88 on Sunday.

“The system is becoming more potent, so the winds will pickup and Monday the temperature will bottom out at 86,” said weather service meteorologist Jen Varian.

Heat warnings

An excessive heat warning begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday and runs through 8 p.m. Thursday for the Colorado River Valley, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Overton, Bullhead City, Needles and Lake Havasu City as well as Death Valley National Park.

Temperatures could reach 115 to 120 in Death Valley.

On Thursday, the heat warning will be expanded to include Las Vegas and lower elevations in Clark and Nye counties.

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities such as hiking or jogging, or for those wearing additional PPE,” warns the weather service.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.