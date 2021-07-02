Heat, elevated humidity dominates Las Vegas weather; smoke advisory issued

Above-average temperatures and humidity will prevail in the Las Vegas region well past the Fourth of July, according to the National Weather Service.

Smoke from fireworks has prompted an air quality advisory for the Las Vegas Valley from Saturday through Tuesday, according to Clark County air quality officials. Fireworks explode during the grand reopening celebration of Palace Station in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

Above-average temperatures and elevated humidity will prevail in the Las Vegas region well past the Fourth of July, according to the National Weather Service.

After a high of 105 on Thursday, McCarran International Airport should see a Friday high near 107. Winds will be light and sunny skies will continue for the length of the forecast period.

“The major concern is the higher humidity that will continue past the weekend,” said weather service meteorologist Clay Morgan. “It won’t be nice and dry; it will be a little on the sticky side and after four or five days of that people susceptible to health problems will be feeling it.”

The McCarran high on Independence Day is expected to be 107, rising to 111 by the end of the week.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 80s.

Some of the moisture has drifted northward from a tropical storm, Morgan noted.

“But we have hot air up to about 20,000 feet and it’s hard for the moisture to get through what we call a cap,” Morgan said.

Ozone, smoke advisory

The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability issued an advisory from Saturday through Monday for elevated levels of smoke and ozone due to local fireworks.

Air quality officials advise that smoke is made of small dust particles and other pollutants that can aggravate respiratory diseases and contribute to ground-level ozone formation.

Exposure to ozone can induce coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath even in healthy people. A seasonal ozone advisory is currently in effect.

Smoke and ozone tips

— Stay indoors when you smell or see smoke.

— Limit outdoor activity and exertion when ozone levels are elevated – exercise makes you breathe heavier and increases the amount of particulates you may inhale.

— Keep windows and doors closed. Run your air conditioner inside your house and car. Air conditioning filters out smoke and particles.

— Change your indoor air filters if they are dirty.

— Schedule activities for the morning or evening when ozone levels are usually lower.

— Substitute a less intense activity – walk instead of jog, for example.

— Reduce driving – combine errands into one trip.

— Don’t idle your car engine unnecessarily.

— Use mass transit or carpool.

— Fill up your gas tank after sunset. Try not to spill gasoline when filling up, and don’t top off your tank.

— Keep your car well maintained.

— Consider landscaping that uses less water and gas-powered equipment to maintain.

— Turn off lights and electronics when not in use. Less fuel burned at power plants means cleaner air.

