Heat forecast to make prolonged stay in Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 13, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
A Las Vegas high temperature of 90 is forecast for Friday, May 13, 2022, according to the Natio ...
A Las Vegas high temperature of 90 is forecast for Friday, May 13, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A Southwest plane departs as heat causes travel delays at McCarran International Airport on Friday, July 9 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Here comes the triple-digit heat.

A high of 90 is forecast for Friday with a top of 97 on Saturday, says the National Weather Service.

The Sunday through Wednesday outlook calls for a high of 100 each day. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

Winds will be relegated to less than 10 mph through the weekend. Stronger breezes may return by the middle of next week, the weather service says.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

THE LATEST