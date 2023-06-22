Heat lover? Your 100 may happen within days

Las Vegas may set a record for consecutive days below 100 next week, says the weather service.

It may be late June before the Las Vegas airport reaches 100 degrees in 2023, says the National Weather Service.

It’s been a long time coming. 100 degrees that is.

More than a month behind the norm of May 24, the Las Vegas Valley is forecast to see its first official century-degree reading this weekend or early next week.

The National Weather Service forecast is calling for a high of 99 on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. By Wednesday, a high of 101 is expected.

The record streak for days not reaching 100 at the airport is 290 days, from Sept. 13, 1964 to June 29, 1965.

If the 100 is not reached until Tuesday, the new streak would be 291 days, noted Chris Outler, weather service meteorologist.

“We will almost certainly hit it by early in the week,” Outler said. “We’ve had high pressure to our south and low pressure to the west which has brought some breezes. But it has not been too hot nor too cool.”

The first 20 days of June is 4.4 degrees below normal for the average of the daily high and low of 86.1 degrees, Outler said.

The airport reached 98 degrees on April 30, June 5, 17 and 18, for its high reading this year. The last above 100 day was 105 on Sept. 8, 2022.

The earliest date to reach 100 came on May 1, 1947, with the latest on June 30, 1965 to end the 290-day streak.

Until then, the Thursday high should be near 95 with winds gusting to 25 mph during the day and 34 overnight. Friday should be near 91 with gusts to 21 mph.

The Saturday projected high is 97.

