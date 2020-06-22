Heat spell will toast Las Vegas Valley all week

Monday’s Las Vegas Valley weather will be nearly identical to Sunday when the mercury rose to 107 with light and variable winds.

Finding some water might be the best way to cool off with a forecast high of 107 on Monday, June 22, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. Jash Metz, with Lake Las Vegas Water Sports, wakeboards with a weight cable on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Lake Las Vegas, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

(National Weather Service)

A high of 107, about 6 degrees above normal, is the high predicted by the National Weather Service.

The overnight low will be around 81 while winds will be 7-15 mph and could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday may be the hottest day of the week with 109 expected by the weather service.

Similar conditions are forecast for the entire work week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.