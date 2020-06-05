Heat to ease in Las Vegas, but winds stay strong

Relief from a three-day heat wave will begin Friday, albeit with gusts up to 30 mph.

Winds will gust close to 30 mph with a high of 103 degrees on Friday, June 5, 2020, in Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service.

(National Weather Service)

The predicted high for Friday is 103, down 4 degrees from a day earlier, according to the National Weather Service. South winds from 5 to 10 mph will increase to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon with stronger gusts possible.

The early Saturday low is forecast to be about 72, well below the upper 80s recorded early Friday.

Saturday’s high will be around 90, with strong winds persisting.

Sunday’s high will be about 86, nearly 10 degrees below normal.

Temperatures will fall to a high of 82 on Monday before warming up steadily next week.

🔥 Red Flag Warning Friday 🔥 Those planning to head out for outdoor recreation should be aware of the fire danger. Heed all fire restrictions and use caution with fire triggers (grills, cars, campfires, etc.). #azwx #cawx #nvwx pic.twitter.com/pPb88pnmQa — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 4, 2020

Red flag warning

A red flag warning is in effect from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. Friday for much of southeast Nevada and northwest Arizona.

Gusts to 40 mph and low humidity will increase the fire danger. People are advised to follow all fire restrictions and use caution with grills, campfires and vehicles.

