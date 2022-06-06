Heat to reach ‘high risk’ level by end of week

Heat will reach the high risk level before the week is over, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs reach up to 108, this week

Las Vegas Valley high temperatures may reach 109 before the coming weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The sun shines through smoke and haze over the north end of the Las Vegas Strip on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Heat levels in the Las Vegas Valley will reach the high risk level before the week is over, according to the National Weather Service.

Projected highs will reach 107 by Wednesday and a bit hotter by the weekend.

Hot Week Ahead!

🥵🌡️☀️⚠️

Temperatures will gradually increase through the week, reaching dangerous levels going into the weekend. ⚠️ High "HeatRisk" means hydrate, avoid spending time outdoors, and check on elderly loved ones.#VegasWeather #NvWx pic.twitter.com/4XvmIQj3aW — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 5, 2022

People who are sensitive to the heat and/or don’t have sufficient cooling or hydration options will want to take precautions, the weather service advises.

Related: How does extreme heat affect your body?

Although it is a few days away, Clark County will likely open daytime cooling stations across the area.

The Monday high should be near 101 with breezes below 10 mph. A Tuesday low of 78 is forecast.

The Tuesday high should be near 104 before a 107 forecast for Wednesday and Thursday before 109 on Friday and Saturday.

Morning lows will be in the lower 80s.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.