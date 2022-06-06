Heat to reach ‘high risk’ level by end of week

85°F
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 6, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Updated June 6, 2022 - 9:45 am
Heat levels in the Las Vegas Valley will reach the high risk level before the week is over, according to the National Weather Service.

Projected highs will reach 107 by Wednesday and a bit hotter by the weekend.

People who are sensitive to the heat and/or don’t have sufficient cooling or hydration options will want to take precautions, the weather service advises.

Although it is a few days away, Clark County will likely open daytime cooling stations across the area.

The Monday high should be near 101 with breezes below 10 mph. A Tuesday low of 78 is forecast.

The Tuesday high should be near 104 before a 107 forecast for Wednesday and Thursday before 109 on Friday and Saturday.

Morning lows will be in the lower 80s.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
