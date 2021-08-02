Heat to replace rain, humidity in Las Vegas this week

Monsoon conditions are not expected in the Las Vegas Valley for the coming week, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Goodbye clouds, storms and humidity. Hello heat.

Monday should see a high around 104 with calm winds and a sunny sky.

Tuesday’s high reading will climb to around 108 with a 109 forecast for Wednesday and a 110 for Thursday.

McCarran International, the official measuring station for Las Vegas, had a “garden variety July,” said meteorologist Chelsea Peters. The only weather record was a tie for the all-time high tempeature with a for any weather records with a 117 on July 10.

The month finished with .51 of an inch of rain with the norm for July being .38 of an inch.

