83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Las Vegas Weather

Heat to replace rain, humidity in Las Vegas this week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 2, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
Sunshine andheat will dominate weather conditions in Las Vegas with a forecast high of 104 on M ...
Sunshine andheat will dominate weather conditions in Las Vegas with a forecast high of 104 on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Goodbye clouds, storms and humidity. Hello heat.

Monsoon conditions are not expected in the Las Vegas Valley for the coming week, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Monday should see a high around 104 with calm winds and a sunny sky.

Tuesday’s high reading will climb to around 108 with a 109 forecast for Wednesday and a 110 for Thursday.

McCarran International, the official measuring station for Las Vegas, had a “garden variety July,” said meteorologist Chelsea Peters. The only weather record was a tie for the all-time high tempeature with a for any weather records with a 117 on July 10.

The month finished with .51 of an inch of rain with the norm for July being .38 of an inch.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Lance Burton closes Vegas curtain after selling mansion for $4M
Lance Burton closes Vegas curtain after selling mansion for $4M
2
Declining Lake Powell water level sparks concern in Arizona town
Declining Lake Powell water level sparks concern in Arizona town
3
$173K table game jackpot hits in Las Vegas
$173K table game jackpot hits in Las Vegas
4
LETTER: The vaccinated must now pay a price because of fools
LETTER: The vaccinated must now pay a price because of fools
5
Nevada’s oldest casino turns 90 on Sunday
Nevada’s oldest casino turns 90 on Sunday
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST