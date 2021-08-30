91°F
Heat warning remains in Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 30, 2021 - 5:30 am
 

The extensive heat warning has been extended through Monday in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

The day’s high is expected to reach 107 with winds gusting to 20 mph. The heat warning expires at 8 p.m.

Haze is expected to return to the Las Vegas skies on Monday

“It looks like it could move in during the early morning hours,” weather service meteorologist Jenn Varian said. “It might make the sun a bit less bright for the morning commute.”

Tuesday could bring a 20% chance of rain rain to the area, but is expected to be more to the east or in higher elevations, Varian said.

Tuesday’s high should be around 102.

Rain chances will rise to 30% on Wednesday with a high near 93.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twier.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
