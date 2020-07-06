Heat wave forecast for Las Vegas Valley this week
A heat wave will continue all week in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.
The Monday outlook calls for a high of 108, a degree above the 107 high recorded Sunday. The normal high for early July is 104.
Winds of 8 to 13 mph could gust to 18 mph in the afternoon.
An overnight low of 79 is expected, and steady winds of 11 to 16 mph could gust to 28 mph.
A high of 106 is expected on Tuesday. Similar daily highs are expected throughout the week, rising to 110 on Saturday and 111 on Sunday.
“We’ll be at normal or above every day,” meteorologist Jen Varian said, adding that no record highs were expected.
Red flag warning
Forecast strong winds and dry conditions have prompted a red flag warning for much of Southern Nevada from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to the weather service.
Southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph are expected. Humidity levels of 5-10 percent and dry conditions are all factors. Any fires could spread rapidly.
