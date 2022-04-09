Heat will turn into strong winds before Vegas weekend concludes

The weekend will be warm Saturday before possibly dangerous winds develop from an approaching storm front.

After a warm weekend starts with highs in the 90s, wind gusts may reach 60 mph or higher on Monday, April 11, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Pedestrians shield their face from the wind as they enter the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Warmth followed by very windy conditions sums up the Las Vegas weekend forecast.

A high near 93 is forecast for Saturday before a cold front brings winds gusting to 60 mph or more on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts on Saturday could reach 30 mph. The overnight low will be around 59.

The Sunday high will dip to around 80 as winds increase in velocity in advance of the storm system.

⚠️ Heads up! A High Wind Watch has been issued for Monday and Monday night for much of the region! Widespread wind with gusts over 60 mph are possible, as well as blowing dust! #nvwx #azwx #cawx ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/X45hKbnF9B — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 8, 2022

A high wind watch covers much of the region from 11 a.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Tuesday. Westerly winds of 30-40 mph will sometimes gust to 60 mph or more. Blowing dust and crosswinds are possible.

“Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Strong winds could create dangerous boating conditions on area lakes wit waves between 1 and 3 feet possible,” according to the weather service advisory.

The forecast calls for a 20% chance of showers late Monday with patchy and blowing dust. The overnight low will be near 50.

The Tuesday low will be around 45 before rising to only 65 in the afternoon. Morning showers are possible.

