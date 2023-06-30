Heat’s here: Friday’s 100-plus might feel mild by weekend

Golfing might not be recommended in the Las Vegas Valley, at least in the heat of the day, with highs around 110 forecast by the National Weather Service. A golfer stays cool beneath an umbrella on the course at the Las Vegas Golf Club as hot weather moving into the valley on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

One hundred degrees will have to wait a day. After all, what’s one more day after 293?

The official weather station mercury at the Las Vegas airport danced for hours Thursday afternoon between 95 and 99 degrees, failing to reach 100.

⚠️The Excessive Heat Watch has been upgraded to an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING! 🥵Temperatures are going to take off this weekend leaving little time for acclimation & minimal overnight relief. This will increase the risk of adverse reactions to heat.#NVwx #AZwx #CAwx #VegasWeather https://t.co/AiHsahYBtD pic.twitter.com/p2VnSbsapI — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 29, 2023

That means Friday is expected to be the first 100-degree day in the central Las Vegas Valley since Sept. 8, 2022, a record streak spanning 294 days.

The Friday high should be near 104 with a 108 on Saturday, 112 on Saturday and 113 on Monday, says the National Weather Service forecast.

The string of 100 plus should run through most of next week. Overnight lows in the mid-80s won’t allow much overnight cooling.

An excessive heat warning runs from 11 a.m. Saturday through 9 p.m. Monday.

The weather service warned in a tweet that the rising temperatures are “leaving little time for acclimation and minimal overnight relief. This will increase the risk of adverse reactions to heat.”

Cooling stations located around the valley will be open Saturday through Monday, according to Clark County.

Lake Mead is projected to have highs of 110 Sunday and 111 on Monday. The Death Valley National Park visitor’s center at Furnace Creek, California, may rise to near 123 on Sunday.

No Las Vegas daily highs are expected to reach records since the highs for June 30 through July 2 are 115 (in 1972), 115 (latest in 2013) and 116 (in 1937) are several degrees higher.

The weather service is advising people to be prepared for extreme heat conditions that are arriving rather quickly instead of gradually.

Q: What exactly do the different HeatRisk categories mean and what precautions can I take to minimize my risk of heat related impacts? A: The graphics below outline the different HeatRisk categories & provide actions you can take to stay safe! #NVwx #AZwx #CAwx https://t.co/BJct9MaJVv pic.twitter.com/Z9VjgrNQmG — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 28, 2023

Graphics showing the risks from minor to extreme heat were tweeted Wednesday by the weather service. Each level gives advice for ways to protect yourself.

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the advisory stated.

Warm overnight temperatures in the mid-80s are not expected to provide much relief to the extreme daytime heat.

Cooling stations open Saturday

Clark County announced Thursday that it is opening daytime cooling stations from Saturday through Monday at these locations:

— Libraries in the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District

— Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 E. Walnut Road

— Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Avenue

—Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Boulevard

—Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge Street

—Whitney Recreation Cente, 5712 E. Missouri Avenue

—Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 314 Foremaster Lane

— Downtown Recreation Center, 50 E. Van Wagenen Road, Henderson

— Downtown Senior Center, 27 E. Texas Avenue, Henderson

—Alexander Library, 1755 W. Alexander Road, North Las Vegas

—American Legion, Richard Springston Post 60, 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, Laughlin

Altitude precautions

As people flock to higher elevations to escape the heat, proper hydration and sunscreen protection are even more important.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, “high altitude” is 8,000 to 12,000 feet above sea level. This means you’re in high altitude territory, whether hanging out on the deck of Lee Canyon’s Hillside Lodge, playing games in the base area, or taking a hike in Kyle or Lee canyons.

Dehydration decreases one’s body to acclimatize to high altitudes, so people must hydrate before and during a visit. It’s also helpful to skip alcohol the night before a high-altitude hike to help with hydration.

For every 1,000 feet of elevation gained, the ultraviolet rays are 8-10 percent stronger, according to the NYU School of Medicine. That means applying sunscreen with a higher SPF before and during a visit to the Spring Mountains. For example, if a person uses SPF 30 in the valley, they should consider sunscreen with a higher SPF, such as 50-70. Also, wearing a sunhat helps shield your face.

As temperatures soar, officials are urging people to drink plenty of water and avoid strenuous activity and prolonged sun exposure. Knowing the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and watching out for each other more essential.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.