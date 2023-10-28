Heavy dose of fall expected all weekend for Southern Nevada

Rain is not in the Southern Nevada weekend forecast, but cold and winds certainly are expected.

High winds and chilly temperatures are forecast for Southern Nevada all weekend starting Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, according to the National Weather Service.

The chill, cold and wind of autumn will be felt all across Southern Nevada this weekend, says the National Weather Service.

For the Las Vegas Valley, that means wind gusts to 34 mph Sunday and a high temperature around 65.

For Lake Mead National Recreation Area, the forecast calls for a high wind watch and especially hazardous boating conditions from Saturday evening through Monday morning. Dangerous wind gusts may reach 60 mph.

At Mount Charleston, the highs will be around 35 on Saturday, dropping to 23 on Sunday. Winds during the weekend are expected to gust close to 40 mph.

In Las Vegas, a Saturday high near 75 is expected. Light morning winds will escalate later in the day and switch to come from the north-northwest, reaching up to 28 mph in the evening hours.

A Sunday morning low near 48 is expected. Patchy blowing dust is forecast from 8 to 9 a.m. Sunday. The Sunday high will be near 65 with wind gusts reaching into the 30s.

Mount Charleston will see its coldest temperatures in months with daily highs close to freezing and a perhaps a bit lower on Sunday.

High winds pose dangers for all lakes south for Las Vegas, says the weather service. Winds could blow down trees and power lines. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Pockets of blowing dust are possible.

No precipitation is forecast, but a few showers are possible during the weekend.

