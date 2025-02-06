Heavy gusts predicted to arrive in Las Vegas Valley

Gusty winds from the southwest will return to the region Thursday and stick around through Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Get ready to hold onto your hats … or hairpieces … or small animals for the next two days.

Gusty winds from the southwest will return to the region Thursday and stick around through Friday, according to the National Weather Service. The wind advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. Thursday through 7 p.m. Friday.

Widespread 40 mph to 55 mph gusts are expected across south-central California and southern Nevada, with 60-plus mph gusts in the higher terrain.

Thursday’s forecast high is 72, with temps dropping to 56 in the evening. Friday is expected to reach 72 with a low of 46. The weekend highs are forecast for the mid-60s with lows in the 40s.

