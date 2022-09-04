Heavy rain closes main road into Death Valley for 3rd time in a month

Heavy thunderstorms Saturday afternoon caused 5 miles of the main road into Death Valley National Park to be closed for the third time within a month.

Death Valley National Park, here in a 2014 file image, might see temperatures as high as 124 degrees in the coming days. (Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

A 5-mile stretch of the main road into Death Valley National Park has been closed because of floodwater and debris.

The California Highway Patrol tweeted about the closure on California Route 190 on Saturday night.

CHP reported SR190 in Death Valley National Park was closed between mile markers 110 and 115 due to mud and debris over the road.

Parts of Death Valley were under a flash flood warning Saturday afternoon as thunderstorms moved across the national park.

⚠️Flash Flood Warning⚠️ is in effect until 7:30 PM PDT. The warning includes Central Inyo County, including Furnace Creek and Texas Springs Campground. Do not attempt to cross flooded roadways! Turn around, don't drown.

The sprawling park of more than 3 million acres in California that runs adjacent to the Nevada-California state line has received heavy rainfall frequently since early August, washing out roads that have only partially been repaired.

Temperatures up to 124 degrees are forecast for the region this weekend.

The biggest storm was on Aug. 5 and stranded about 1,000 people in the park, some of them overnight. Roads were widely damaged. There were no injuries or deaths.

Repairs were in progress when a second round of storms in late August forced a close of Route 190 again.

