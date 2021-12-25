59°F
Heavy winds and chance of rain in the valley; snow expected in mountains

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 25, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
Updated December 25, 2021 - 3:59 pm
Lee Canyon received 15 inches of snow Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, into Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, and should get a few more inches this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. (Lee Canyon)

Winds up to 45 mph, a probability of 6 inches of snow in the Spring Mountains and a 60 percent chance of rain in the Las Vegas Valley are forecast for Christmas night, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory for most of the region was issued Saturday and runs through Sunday at 1 p.m.

“The strongest winds will generally be midnight until sunrise tomorrow,” meteorologist Clay Morgan said, adding that winds could reach 45 mph, most likely on the west side of the valley.

“If we get some mountain wave action they could be a little stronger in places,” Morgan said.

Morgan said U.S. 95 headed north in southern Nye County could be a problem wind area overnight.

“There is a stretch of 95 that runs almost due east-west off the north end of the Spring Mountains near Mercury and Desert Rock that could be a problem,” Morgan said.

Hoover Dam was recording winds of 47 mph at 3 p.m. Saturday, but since it was on the bridge, the velocity was probably stronger than the rest of the area, Morgan said.

The high temperature at Harry Reid International Airport had reached 58 as of 3 p.m. Saturday.

The Sunday high is expected to be near 54.

6 inches of new snow forecast

A front heading south from the Sierra Mountains will likely add 6 inches of snow in the Spring Mountains on top of 15 inches received at Lee Canyon a day ago.

“Mammoth is already getting snow and it is working its way south and east,” Morgan said. “The Spring Mountains will likely get something like 6 inches in 6 hours overnight.”

Rainfall in the valley is anticipated after 2 a.m. Sunday with a 60 percent probability in the later hours and into Sunday morning, meteorologist Andy Gorelow said.

Chilly week ahead

Temperatures next week will be considerably below normal, which is around 56.

“We are likely to see highs in the low 40s later in the week,” Gorelow said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

