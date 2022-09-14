Henderson and North Las Vegas under flash flood warning

A flash flood warning had been issued for areas around Frenchman Mountain Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning by the National Weather Service.

Water rolls down the street in a neighborhood in Skye Canyon on Sept. 13, 2022. (Marian Green/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Storms were ongoing across Clark County on Tuesday night, with heavy rain, lightning and some small hail, according to the National Weather Service.

Zooming into Las Vegas… Storms in and around the #LasVegas Valley are producing quite the light show tonight! Please view from the safety of your own home. If you can see lightning, it can see (& strike) you. ⚡ Thunder roars, go indoors.

⚡ See a flash, dash inside.

At around 11:30 p.m., the NWS issued a flash flood warning that will be in place until around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday for the extreme northwest corner of the Las Vegas Valley.

“Up around Skye Canyon is getting hammered really hard right now,” meteorologist Clay Morgan said around 11:35 p.m. “We had one gauge up there that got a half an inch in about 15 minutes and it’s still coming down pretty good.”

A gauge in the Skye Canyon area reported 0.63 of an inch of rain as of 11:50 p.m., according to the Regional Flood Control District.

Morgan said it would be hard to predict which other parts of the valley would be hit hard overnight. He described the precipitation as thunderstorms with heavy rain.

The area northeast of Nellis Air Force Base received 0.59 inches of rain as of 11:50 p.m., according to the district.

“This stuff is moving, but it’s also redeveloping so they could see multiple rounds,” Morgan said of the northwest part of the valley.

A flash flood warning was issued from 10:46 p.m. Tuesday until 12:45 a.m. Wednesday for areas around Frenchman Mountain along Lake Mead Boulevard and Northshore Road.

Henderson, North Las Vegas, Las Vegas Bay and Lake Las Vegas were other areas affected, according to the weather service. Heavy rain and winds over 40 mph were expected.

South eastern Nye County was also under a flash flood warning until 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, including Pahrump, U.S. Route 95 and State Route 160.

Flash flooding throughout Clark County

The weather service issued flash flood warnings in north eastern and north central Clark County early Tuesday evening.

Moapa, Logandale and Overton were under a flash flood warning until 9:30 p.m. The flash flood warning in north central Clark County that included the areas of Coyote Springs and Highway 93 expired at 7:45 p.m Tuesday.

Morgan said there will be lower chances of rain Wednesday afternoon than there were on Tuesday.

“The drying trend is finally on its way,” Morgan said.

