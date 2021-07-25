Henderson rescues people stuck in cars, 14K lose power from storms

Winds of up to 70 mph are expected from a line of thunderstorms stretching across much of the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

High winds, lightning and rain were being felt across much of the Las Vegas Valley as a line of thunderstorms dropped down from the north, causing a severe thunderstorm warning until 9 p.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A tree downed in Anthem because of the storms on Sunday, July 25, 2021. Two trees were downed said the homeowner. (Courtesy of Maggie Petrel)

More than 14,000 customers lost power during a severe thunderstorm in the Las Vegas area late Sunday, NV Energy reported.

A line of severe thunderstorms blew winds of up to 70 mph across the valley late Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. The storms stretched from Centennial Hills area to the Hoover Dam.

⚠️ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING | 7:57pm PDT Including #LasVegas, Lake Mead, Red Rock, Boulder City, Willow Beach, Temple Bar, Hoover Dam, Corn Creek. Gusty winds, blowing dust, and frequent lightning expected!#VegasWeather #NvWx pic.twitter.com/cvNVCXJoCx — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 26, 2021

Residents were advised to expect considerable tree and wind damage to homes, roofs and outbuildings as the storms worked their way south across the valley.

Weather radar in Las Vegas also went down late Sunday after the weather service reported that the equipment was directly struck by lightning. The agency advised residents to be safe and alert.

“The lightning strike completely took out our radar, and can do incredible damage to a human being,” the weather service advised. “If you see lightning, go indoors!!”

Kathleen Richards, a spokeswoman with the city of Henderson, said Henderson Fire Department crews had responded to at least five calls for vehicles stuck in standing water as of 9:30 p.m. She said standing water had gathered all over the city.

McCarran International Airport had received about 0.12 of an inch of rainfall as of 10 p.m., meteorologist Todd Lericos said. About 0.75 of an inch to an inch was measured across the valley.

Showers and storms could resurface in the valley early Monday, when a 40 percent chance of rain is forecast, according to the weather service.

“The morning commute could be wet and windy,” meteorologist Jenn Varian said.

The Sunday high temperature reached 100 at the airport, according to the weather service. The Monday high is projected to be 92. Humidity levels will remain elevated.

Monsoon conditions are expected to be absent Tuesday through Thursday before returning this weekend.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Alexis Ford contributed to this report.