Henderson rescues people stuck in cars, thousands remain without power

A line of thunderstorms generated winds of nearly 70 mph, lightning, rain and some flooding Sunday evening. More storms are possible Monday.

Henderson firefighters responded to at least 5 calls for vehicles stuck in water on Sunday night (Bizuayehy Tesfave/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lightning lights up over the Huntridge neighborhood in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 25, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

High winds, lightning and rain were being felt across much of the Las Vegas Valley as a line of thunderstorms dropped down from the north, causing a severe thunderstorm warning until 9 p.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A tree downed in Anthem because of the storms on Sunday, July 25, 2021. Two trees were downed said the homeowner. (Courtesy of Maggie Petrel)

Rain pours over the Huntridge neighborhood in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 25, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A motorist watches as a tow truck operator prepares to tows his disabled car from flooded street on St. Rose Parkway near Eastern Avenue, on Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Motorist watch as a tow truck operator prepares to tows their disabled car from flooded street on St. Rose Parkway near Eastern Avenue, on Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Motorists navigate through flooded street on St. Rose Parkway and Eastern Avenue, on Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Motorists navigate through flooded street on St. Rose Parkway and Eastern Avenue, on Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Thousands remained without power early Monday due to a severe thunderstorm in the Las Vegas area late Sunday that downed trees and swamped roadways with up to an inch of rain, prompting some swift-water rescues and leaving clean up crews with plenty of labor ahead.

A line of severe thunderstorms blew winds of up to 70 mph across the valley, according to the National Weather Service. The storms stretched from the Centennial Hills area to Hoover Dam.

Residents were advised to expect considerable tree and wind damage to homes, roofs and outbuildings as the storms worked their way south across the valley.

“The Pahrump Valley got hit pretty hard with reports of roofs blown off and trees three to four feet in diameter snapped,” said John Adair, meteorologist at the NWS in Las Vegas.

There were a handful of swift water rescues in the Henderson area, but there were no reports of serious injury or deaths in Southern Nevada as of 5 a.m., Adair said.

“There was flash flooding at Lake Mead, with a foot and a half to two feet of debris near Boulder Beach and Northshore Road,” Adair said.

NV Energy customers said more than 14,000 customers were without power shortly after the storm swept through Southern Nevada beginning at around 8:30 p.m. By 4:30 a.m. Monday the number had dwindled to to just over 3,100 customers.

“We are working to restore power safely and as quickly as possible,” NV Energy tweeted.

Rainfall totals were impressive. The NWS said the upper Las Vegas wash area saw just over an inch of rain, as did Pittman Park. East Henderson had just shy of an inch, as did other parts of the city. Boulder City recorded 0.83 inches, while the area surrounding Sam Boyd stadium saw about 0.70 inches.

The rainfall was even more significant in Mohave County, Arizona, where an initial measurement showed 2.44 inches of rain in the remote Santa Claus area. Adair said swift water rescues unfolded in Mohave County as well.

Weather radar in Las Vegas also went down late Sunday after the weather service reported that the equipment was directly struck by lightning. The agency advised residents to be safe and alert.

“The lightning strike completely took out our radar, and can do incredible damage to a human being,” the weather service advised. “If you see lightning, go indoors!!”

Super scary near downtown Henderson, and hearing reports of large trees down in Anthem pic.twitter.com/ythdIbbWo3 — Sabrina Schnur (@sabrina_schnur) July 26, 2021

Parts of Henderson appeared to be especially hard hit with downed trees and strong winds reported, particularly on the eastern side of the city. Kathleen Richards, a spokeswoman with the city of Henderson, said Henderson Fire Department crews had responded to at least five calls for vehicles stuck in standing water as of 9:30 p.m. She said standing water had gathered all over the city.

McCarran International Airport had received about 0.16 inch of rainfall.

Rainfall across the valley ranged from less than a tenth of an inch in most west valley locations to a high of 1.02 inches south of Galleria at Sunset, according to the Regional Flood Control District.

Boulder City received .47 of an inch, South Point received .28 of an inch and a spot near Alliante on the north side recorded .51 of an inch. Rainfall was generally heavier in the east and south valley.

Rain possible all day Monday

Showers and storms could resurface in the valley early Monday, when a 40 percent chance of rain is forecast, according to the weather service.

“The morning commute could be wet and windy,” meteorologist Jenn Varian said. The chance of rain extends into Monday evening, albeit slightly less at 30 percent.

The Monday high is projected to be 93. Humidity levels will remain elevated.

Monsoon conditions are expected to be absent Tuesday through Thursday before returning this weekend.

