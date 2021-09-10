Henderson spots top half inch of rain, east and central Las Vegas also hit

Rain clouds hang over Summerlin on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rain showers hit around the Las Vegas Valley Friday afternoon.

Thunderstorms with gusty winds were reported in the Henderson area and central Las Vegas. Summerlin and parts of southeast Las Vegas had sprinkles and light rain. Most of the storms passed quickly.

The highest rainfall totals as of 3:45 p.m. were 0.55 of an inch at Green Valley and Wigwam in Henderson and 0.55 at Anthem in Henderson, said meteorologist Jenn Varian.

“The rest varied between .04 and a quarter of an inch in most of central and eastern Las Vegas,” Varian said. “The west side didn’t get too much. A spot at Tropicana and Torrey Pines recorded a quarter of an inch.”

Three construction workers escaped serious injury when they were nearly struck by lightning shortly after 2 p.m. Friday near Lindell Road and West Charleston Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

About 3,800 NV Energy customers were reported without power as of 4 p.m. There were nearly 20 outages reported, mostly in the central valley.

The rain follows some showers Thursday afternoon that dropped 0.04 of an inch at Centennial Hills and 0.12 of an inch at Kyle Canyon.

“This might be the last (monsoon rain) of the year,” weather service meteorologist Chelsea Peters said. “As September goes along the chances diminish and the moisture we do get is usually associated with tropical systems.”

The high on Friday should be near 104, well above the normal 98.

The weekend should be quiet with a high near 103 on Saturday and 104 on Sunday. Overnight lows will be around 80.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.