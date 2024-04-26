Henderson takes brunt of widespread storm; sky clearing by late afternoon

A flood advisory that had been issued until 3:15 p.m. for the Henderson and Boulder City area because of expected runoff was allowed to expire.

Spring chill, perhaps rain, will be felt before Las Vegas weekend

Rain clouds obscure some of the hills on the west side of the Las Vegas Valley shortly before noon on Friday, April 26, 2024. A storm moving from northwest to southeast covered most of the valley with the southern parts of Henderson receiving the most rain. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Storm clouds hover around Thomas W. Ryan and West Lake Mead boulevards on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. A storm moving from northwest to southeast covered most of the valley with the southern parts of Henderson receiving the most rain. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clouds hover over the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. A storm moving from northwest to southeast covered most of the valley with the southern parts of Henderson receiving the most rain. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Storm clouds hover around Thomas W. Ryan and West Lake Mead boulevards on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. A storm moving from northwest to southeast covered most of the valley with the southern parts of Henderson receiving the most rain. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rain clouds obscure some of the hills on the west side of the Las Vegas Valley shortly before noon on Friday, April 26, 2024. A storm moving from northwest to southeast covered most of the valley with the southern parts of Henderson receiving the most rain. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A gentle rain that started around 10 a.m. became more intense in the Las Vegas Valley in the early afternoon Friday before pretty much departing to the east by late afternoon.

A flood advisory that had been issued until 3:15 p.m. for the Henderson and Boulder City area because of expected runoff was allowed to expire.

The heaviest storm activity was in the mountains on the southern edge of Henderson.

Nearly 1.4 inches of rain fell over four hours at the Headworks Channel with .79 of an inch in the Headworks drainage basin. The Anthem drainage basin recorded .59 of an inch with .59 of an inch falling st Sloan.

Wind gusts to 45 mph were recorded in the northeast.

Up to three-quarters of an inch of rain fell near Henderson Executive Airport in a two-hour period.

“The runoff might be pretty strong,” National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler said. “We have had a few reports of hail or graupel.”

The Regional Traffic Commission reported that power lines were down at Sunset Road and Arroyo Grande. Crews were working on the situation.

The Nevada Highway Patrol reported 14 property damage and three injury crashes between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

“Although it’s always important to follow the speed limit, you should make a point to drive considerably slower than normal when it’s raining,” the NHP wrote in an email. “In wet weather, it takes much longer to come to a complete stop. Hydroplaning is also more likely to occur. It’s especially important to go slower when it first starts raining because the fresh rain will bring out the oils on the road and make the surface even slicker.”

The weather service had predicted a 60 percent chance of rain or thunderstorms Friday in the valley.

Sky conditions were mostly cloudy. The weather service forecast a high near 71, but after a high of 64 at 10 a.m., the reading at Harry Reid International Airport dropped to 54 by 11:40 a.m.

Southwest winds of 9-14 mph were expected to become northeast in the afternoon with gusts to 24 mph.

Clearing by Saturday morning

Storms and showers could continue into Friday evening before skies clear later in the night.

“We might have some light showers through the evening until 10 o’clock or so,” meteorologist Barry Pierce said. “It should be clear skies by Saturday morning. Most of it is now in Mohave County. “

Saturday and Sunday will be clear or mostly clear with highs around 79 and 82, respectively.

Temperatures are expected to warm into the low 90s next week, Meltzer said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.