Henderson under flash flood warning as more than an inch falls near downtown

More than an inch of rain near Black Mountain and downtown Henderson has prompted a flash flooding warning for the city, says the National Weather Service.

Drivers navigate through the rains Sunday, July 18, 2021, near Green Valley and Paseo Verde parkways in Henderson. (Neb Solomon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“A couple of really strong storms dropped more than an inch and some of the higher terrain was hit hard and it is working ts way toward the Vegas wash,” meteorologist Todd Lericos said about 4 p.m.

Storms are expected to continue rolling across the valley this afternoon before clearing out.

⚠️FLOOD ADVISORY | till 4:30PM 📍 South & West Las Vegas Valley

☔ T-storms are back-building across Mountains Edge

🚗 Minor roadway flooding is expected or occurring

💧 Over 0.50-0.80" have fallen already#TADD #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/Le7QOsJMVW — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 18, 2021

“A storm complex is moving across the southwest part of the valley and is dropping some pretty good rain,” said meteorologist Chelsea Peters about 1:15 p.m. Sunday. “They will move north-northwest as they develop and the rate of rain is climbing.”

A gauge near Mountain’s Edge showed 0.63 of an inch, Peters said, noting most of the rain was on the west side of the valley and first started in the higher terrain before dropping into the valley.

A flood advisory was issued until 4:30 p.m. It covers most of the valley.

“At 2:22 p.m., Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms, which continue to move northward. … Minor flooding and road ponding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area including west and southwest Las Vegas as well as Mount Charleston and Red Rock Canyon.

“Some locations that will experience flooding include Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Rainbow Canyon, Spring Valley, Mountains Edge, Summerlin, Blue Diamond, Southern Highlands, The Strip, Paradise, Red Rock Canyon, Lone Mountain, Downtown Las Vegas, Green Valley, Centennial Hills, and East Las Vegas,” the advisory stated.

“We will have activity for the next several hours. There may be some in the Boulder City area later this afternoon and that could move across the south side,” Peters said.

Thunderstorms that produced some flash flooding in northwest Arizona died out Saturday night before they could reach the Las Vegas area.

3:30pm – 😬Check out this video from Hualapai Mountain Park outside @CityofKingman Over 1 inch of rain on the Flag Wildfire Burn Scar has caused a debris flow. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for this area until 5:15pm MST #azwx ⛈️🌊 Video courtesy of @mohavecounty pic.twitter.com/0CHUJ2ip1e — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 17, 2021

A Sunday high of 103 is forecast.

Highs during the coming week will be around 105 before declining to 99 by Friday. Overnight lows will be in the upper or mid 80s.

Rain is possible each day in the coming week in a “textbook monsoon” situation, according to the weather service.

“The high pressure is set up over the four corners, a southeast flow to bring the moisture from northern Mexico and moisture coming up the Colorado River Valley,” said meteorologist Jenn Varian. “It’s all the ingredients.”

