Here comes the rain: Storms may return today in Las Vegas

Sunshine continues in Las Vegas; more storms possible later this week

Rain storms move through the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, July 22, 2021, including near the 215 Beltway and Windmill Road. (Tony Garcia/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

While the week so far has been dry, that might change in a big way.

The National Weather Service said in a post on X Wednesday that there are possible thunderstorms rolling into the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, with the possibility of them continuing throughout the weekend.

🌧️⛈️ Weather shift ahead! Dry today, but showers & storms return Thursday thru Sunday with chances for heavy rain, gusty winds & lightning. Stay tuned and check the latest forecast for your area as details develop: https://t.co/H4ycRS8zTQ #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/sGeQVHHGPO — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 24, 2025

Those thunderstorms should be isolated between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., aabout a 30 percent chance of precipitation. Otherwise, it’s likely to stay sunny with a high of 96 degrees. The chances of rain fall off in the evening to about a 20 percent chance. Wind gusts also look to shake the valley today, possibly reaching upwards of 20 miles per hour.

Much-needed rain

Last week, Harry Reid International Airport saw measurable rain (0.24 inches) for the first time since July 3, at the beginning of monsoon season.

The airport has recorded 0.26 inches of rain this monsoon season (normal is 0.95), the National Weather Service said. So far, it’s the 18th-driest monsoon season on record, the weather service said, tying the total from 1993.

Up until last week, this had been the fourth-driest monsoon season on record. The driest years are 2020 and 1944 (tied with a trace) and 2010 (0.01). The Las Vegas monsoon season runs from July 1 to Sept. 30.

So far in 2025, the airport has seen 2.29 inches of rain (average is 3.02). A normal rainfall year in Las Vegas is 4.18 inches.

3-day forecast

Friday: High 90, chance of thunderstorms.

Saturday: High 87, possible afternoon rain.

Sunday: Mid 80s, evening thunderstorms.

