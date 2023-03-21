Here we go again: More showers march into Las Vegas

The northern half of the valley was receiving rain shortly before noon Thursday. A gauge at Apex showed the most at .24 of an inch along Interstate 15.

A man with an umbrella walks along the UNLV campus as rain comes down on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rain in the valley and 10 to 20 inches of snow in the mountains is forecast for Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 22, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. Snow-covered mountains are seen behind The Strat, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Up to a quarter-inch of rain has fallen in the northeast Las Vegas Valley on Thursday morning.

A rain gauge showed .24 of an inch near Apex as of noon. While on the northwest side, .12 of an inch has been recorded at Red Rock Canyon. Several other gauges across the northern half of the valley show from .04 to .08 of an inch. The southern half of the valley was, so far, absent rainfall.

A 90 percent chance of showers and winds that could gust to 55 mph were forecast Tuesday for the Las Vegas Valley.

The entire region of Southern Nevada, northwest Arizona and southeast California is included in a National Weather Service wind advisory from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. South-southwest winds of 25-35 mph could gust to 55 mph.

Blustery south winds return Tuesday as our next system moves in. Expect widespread gusts up to 50 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph in the Morongo Basin. Use caution if driving, especially on east-west orientated roads. #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/EN1KM6gPT6 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 20, 2023

Winds in Las Vegas will be 8-13 mph in the morning, rising to 18-23 mph in the afternoon and gusts to 34 mph. Showers are a strong possibility, mainly before 11 a.m.

The high should only reach about 60, a half-dozen degrees below the Monday high and 12 degrees below the normal high this time of year. The chance of rain will drop to about 50 percent Tuesday night, but winds will stay strong.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Lincoln, central Nye, and Esmeralda Counties, as well as the Sierra, White, Spring, and Sheep Mountains. Heavy snow and gusty winds will produce slick roads, low visibility, and difficult travel above 5500 feet. #nvwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/6oZ92YVrpT — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 20, 2023

Heavy snow is forecast for the Spring Mountains and Lincoln County starting early Tuesday.

The sky should clear Wednesday, but the high will be near 59. Winds of 18-24 mph could gust to 33 mph. Temperatures the rest of the week will remain in the low to mid-60s as the cool trend felt all year continues.

Lincoln County high water

Rain moved through Lincoln County on Monday, and water continues to run across several roads.

Nevada Route 317 remains closed and Eagle Valley and Echo state parks are closed. Crews made assessments of damage caused by high water that began Thursday.

“The damage is quite extensive,” a Facebook post Monday by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office stated. “With the expected 4 days of rain and snowy weather, We are working with local and state agency partners to monitor potential flooding.”

Eagle Valley and Echo dams are in good condition and water levels have started to drop at both reservoirs. There is standing water above Spring Valley State Park.

“State dam engineers have evaluated the Echo spillway and dam integrity and have reported them to be safe,” according to the LCSO. “The damage to Echo spillway has been evaluated and plans to repair will be addressed.”

The dams continue to be a concern. Engineers said that the integrity of them are temporarily OK, and they are hopeful that the dams will continue to withstandexpected flows from incoming storms.

More than 19,000 sandbags have been placed in the county since high water became an issue.

Winter storm for mountains

Lee Canyon received 2 inches of snow over the past 24 hours for a total of 234 inches for the season.

The weather service was forecasting 10 to 20 inches of snow above 5,500 feet in the Spring Mountains starting 4 a.m. Tuesday.

