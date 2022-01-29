High clouds to keep Las Vegas in low 60s this weekend

Increasing high clouds will keep Las Vegas Valley temperatures close to normal this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

High clouds will keep Las Vegas high temperatures in the low 60s on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Saturday high of 61 is forecast with north winds of 5-10. Clouds are expected to develop in the early evening before gradually clearing.

Q: Will the dry weather continue thru the FEB? Short answer: Mostly likely. The latest @NWSCPC Precip. Outlook for FEB indicates much of the southwest has a chance to see drier than normal conditions. The monthly normal precip. for FEB in Vegas is 0.80.” #NVwx #AZwx #CAwx pic.twitter.com/TK1ph5sfWo — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 28, 2022

The overnight low will be around 41 at Harry Reid International Airport, and upper 30s in outlying areas and lower in higher elevations.

Sunday is expected to be sunny with a high near 65. The Monday low should be around 40 at the airport.

Highs in the mid-60s are forecast early next week before a cold front arrives Wednesday, dropping the highs in the upper 50s.

