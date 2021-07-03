High heat, possibly rising ozone forecast for Las Vegas all weekend

Hot and possibly smoky conditions are expected in Las Vegas for the holiday weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A wildfire on Traverse Mountain threatens homes on June 28, 2020, in Lehi, Utah. Officials said fireworks caused the wildfire. With a historic drought in the U.S. West and fears of another devastating wildfire season, officials are canceling for the Fourth of July fireworks displays, passing bans or begging for caution. (Jeffrey D. Allred/The Deseret News via AP)

Hot conditions, sunny skies and limited winds could combine with smoke from fireworks to create unhealthy breathing conditions for the Fourth of July weekend.

A Las Vegas high of 106 is forecast for Saturday with a 107 projected on Sunday by the National Weather Service. Death Valley may climb to 119 with a 111 forecast for Laughlin.

Happy 4th of July weekend!😄 SAT and SUN will be hotter than normal, with dry conditions expected SUN. ☀️ Temperatures will then continue to rise as we move into next week. High temps could reach the 110s mid-to-late next week. 🥵#VegasWeather #NvWx pic.twitter.com/F8gJvh45Fa — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 3, 2021

Highs at McCarran International Airport could reach 113 by next weekend.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 80s.

Ozone, smoke advisory

The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability issued an advisory from Saturday through Monday for elevated levels of smoke and ozone because of fireworks.

Air quality officials advise that smoke is made of small dust particles and other pollutants that can aggravate respiratory diseases and contribute to ground-level ozone formation.

Exposure to ozone can induce coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath even in healthy people. A seasonal ozone advisory is currently in effect.

Smoke and ozone tips

— Stay indoors when you smell or see smoke.

— Limit outdoor activity and exertion when ozone levels are elevated – exercise makes you breathe heavier and increases the amount of particulates you may inhale.

— Keep windows and doors closed. Run your air conditioner inside your house and car. Air conditioning filters out smoke and particles.

— Change your indoor air filters if they are dirty.

— Schedule activities for the morning or evening when ozone levels are usually lower.

With a historic drought in the U.S. West and fears of another devastating wildfire season, several communities are canceling Fourth of July fireworks displays, passing bans or begging for caution. Fireworks already have caused a few small wildfires as some parts of the American West experience their worst drought conditions in more than 100 years.

