High of 103 expected for Tuesday as heat ramps up

Warming conditions will continue in Las Vegas all week with a high of 103 forecast for Tuesday, says the National Weather Service.

A man runs up the hill at Exploration Peak Park on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. The National Weather Service says the high temperature will be near 103 degrees on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (Chris Day/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Temperatures will rise to the low 100s across the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday as a week of warming conditions continues.

After a high of 99 on Monday, the forecast high is 103 with light and variable winds. The overnight low will be near 80, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday should rise to a high of 105 with similar light winds.

Thursday’s high is forecast for 107 with winds gaining strength to the low 20s.

A low pressure system off the Pacific Coast should move through the region Friday or Saturday, dropping the highs on Saturday to the low 90s.

Excessive heat warning

An excessive heat warning is in place from 11 a.m. Wednesday through 8 p.m. Thursday for the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Upper Colorado Colorado River Valley area from Overton south to Lake Havasu City, Arizona, to Needles and San Bernardino, California, as well as Death Valley.

Temperatures will reach 115 to 120 degrees at Death Valley National Park.

