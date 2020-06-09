High of 89, sunny sky forecast Tuesday for Las Vegas

Under a sunny sky, the high should reach 89 while the strong winds of Monday will be replaced by winds of 5-10 mph, says the National Weather Service.

Izaiah Marure, 14, does a trick with his scooter at Duck Creek Skate Park in Las Vegas on Monday, June 8, 2020. The National Weather Service forecast for Tuesday, June 9, 2020, should make for a great day for fun outdoors with a projected high of 89 with a sunny sky and low winds. (Chris Day/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pleasant Tuesday is forecast for the Las Vegas Valley.

The overnight low will be about 68 before the Wednesday high rises to 98, just a few degrees above normal.

The tail end of the week should end with highs above the century mark at 103 for Thursday and 102 on Friday.

Thursday will offer the strongest winds of the week with gusts unto the low 20 mph range.

Saturday and Sunday will moderate with projected highs a few degrees below 100.

