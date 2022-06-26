High pressure ridge to keep Las Vegas days sunny, warm
A high pressure ridge is in place over Las Vegas, keeping conditions sunny and warm in place for the week.
Sunny and warm with light breezes. Repeat.
That’s the daily forecast for the Las Vegas Valley for each day of the coming week, according to the National Weather Service.
Ridging will return to the Western US, allowing for average to above average temperatures to return to the region. 🏜️#NVwx #CAwx #AZwx #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/4ZcGqCETwl
— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 25, 2022
Sunday should see a high near 106 with winds of 5-10 mph. The Monday low should dip to around 83.
Monday is expected to top out near 107 with similar wind conditions.
Similar conditions are forecast through Saturday.
