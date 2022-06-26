87°F
High pressure ridge to keep Las Vegas days sunny, warm

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 26, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
A high near 106 in Las Vegas is forecast for Sunday, June 26, 2022, according to the National W ...
A high near 106 in Las Vegas is forecast for Sunday, June 26, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Diane Torres of Henderson holds an umbrella to protect herself from the sun as she attends the opening of the new facility where the collection of over 22,000 items from the 1 October tragedy are stored at the Clark County Museum on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Sunny and warm with light breezes. Repeat.

That’s the daily forecast for the Las Vegas Valley for each day of the coming week, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday should see a high near 106 with winds of 5-10 mph. The Monday low should dip to around 83.

Monday is expected to top out near 107 with similar wind conditions.

Similar conditions are forecast through Saturday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
