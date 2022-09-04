High takes a slight dip, but Las Vegas hot weather stays excessive

The hottest day of the prolonged heat spell is yet to come. A high of 111 is projected for Tuesday.

FILE - The afternoon sun light rays pierce through a metal dinosaur sculpture outside of Artistic Iron Works on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. An excessive warning issued by the National Weather Service started at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, and runs through 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Slight relief from the excessive hot weather is still several days away.

The heat warning for the region runs through 8 p.m. Tuesday, which may be the hottest day of the spell.

After a Saturday high of 108, a Sunday morning low near 85 is expected before and afternoon high of 107 with light winds and a sunny sky, says the National Weather Service.

The Labor Day high is expected to be 110. Morning lows will be around 85, meaning air conditioners may run all night.

NV Energy is asking electric consumers to conserve electricity, especially in the evening hours.

Clark County has several dozen cooling centers open, but most of them will be closed on the holiday.

Residents and visitors are reminded of some of the basic precautions, including:

— Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

— Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.

[How extreme heat affects your body]

— Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

— Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. Nausea, dizziness, headaches and muscle cramps are signs of heat exhaustion. With continued exposure to high heat and sunlight, the body could begin to experience multi-organ failure.

— Avoid outdoor activities in the hottest part of the day.

— To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Nevada workers at risk for heat illness have new protections.

— Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 911.

In terms of potential relief, the seven-day weather service forecast calls for highs around 103 by Friday with a possibility of isolated showers by Saturday.

