High wind warning remains in effect for Las Vegas Valley

A high wind warning remains in effect for the Las Vegas Valley until 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

High winds and blowing dust obscure traffic on Boulder Highway near Russell Road Friday, February 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Southwest winds from 25 to 35 mph are expected, with gusts reaching between 55 to 65 mph, the warning said.

Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, and widespread power outages are possible, the agency said.