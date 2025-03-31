72°F
High wind warning remains in effect for Las Vegas Valley

High winds and blowing dust obscure traffic on Boulder Highway near Russell Road Friday, February 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
March 31, 2025 - 12:36 pm
March 31, 2025 - 12:36 pm
 

A high wind warning remains in effect for the Las Vegas Valley until 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Southwest winds from 25 to 35 mph are expected, with gusts reaching between 55 to 65 mph, the warning said.

Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, and widespread power outages are possible, the agency said.

