High winds, gusts hit Las Vegas Valley as week begins

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory in southern and central Nevada.

Michael Erlenkötter and Marie Kröger of Germany brace during a gust of high wind and blowing dust on the Strip at Mandalay Bay Drive in Las Vegas Monday, April 11, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

If the Golden Knights Stanley Cup parade didn’t blow you away, the wind this week certainly will.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Sunday and Monday in southern and central Nevada, southeastern California and northwestern Arizona.

Southwest winds between 25 and 35 mph are expected for the next two days along with gusts up to 55 mph.

Travelers, especially truckers, should be cautious of sudden and dangerous crosswinds, damaged trees and powerlines and trash and other blowing dust and debris, the weather service said.

Strong and gusty south to southwest winds are forecast across the region later today through Monday. Here are some potential impacts from the gusty winds. #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/w1H40s8UBB — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 18, 2023

Boaters should also look out for dangerous waves and boating conditions.

After last week’s storms, no additional rain is expected this week.

