High winds, snow reported in parts of Las Vegas Valley

With wind gusts up to 60 mph at Reid International Airport and snow reported in parts of the valley, a passing storm isn’t showing Southern Nevada much love on Valentine’s Day.

A worker fixes traffic cones that were knocked down by windy weather, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A worker fixes traffic cones that were knocked down by windy weather, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Traffic cones are knocked down by windy weather, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A pedestrian walks against strong wind, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A passing storm isn’t showing much love to Southern Nevada residents on Valentine’s Day.

Snow showers have been reported in Skye Canyon and the northwest valley, and Reid International Airport has seen wind gusts up to 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The Tuesday high at Harry Reid International Airport will be around 54. Tuesday night will remain windy with winds up to 31 mph.

Winds could damage trees and take down power lines. Travel may be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Blowing dust may reduce visibility in some areas.

Snow in Summerlin pic.twitter.com/4aB1FylAUR — Eli Segall (@eli_segall) February 14, 2023

Dust advisory

On Monday, the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability issued a dust advisory for Tuesday “to advise residents and local construction sites of the possibility of elevated levels of blowing dust due to the forecast of high winds.”

In a release, the county said that “high winds in the Mojave Desert are expected around 3 a.m. Tuesday in western San Bernardino and Nye counties, which could transport windblown dust to Clark County—including the Las Vegas Valley.”

The county offered tips to limit exposure to dust, which include:

— Limit outdoor exertion on windy days when dust is in the air. Exercise, for example, makes you breathe heavier and increases the amount of particulates you are likely to inhale.

— Keep windows and doors closed.

— Run your air conditioner inside your house and car to filter out particulates.

— Consider changing your indoor air filters if they are dirty.

— To keep dust down, drive slowly on unpaved roads.

— Don’t take short cuts across vacant lots.

— Ride off-road vehicles in approved areas outside the urban Las Vegas Valley.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.