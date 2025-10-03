High winds to blow through Las Vegas

The National Weather Service is forecasting a weather system moving in to the Las Vegas area that will bring gusting winds.

Visitors to the Las Vegas Strip traverse Las Vegas Boulevard as a high wind warning is in effect on Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Halloween is coming soon, but that howling isn’t a werewolf. It’s the wind.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a weather system moving in to the Las Vegas area Friday that will bring gusting winds, and possible rain to northeastern Clark County.

In a post on X the NWS said gusts between 30 and 40 miles per hour were possible in Las Vegas.

Our next system arrives Friday, bringing precipitation chances to our northwestern areas and widespread gusty winds. #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/GrKRZdDnOP — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) October 2, 2025

Additionally, a wind advisory has been put in place for Spring Mountains and Red Rock Canyon between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m. as the NWS forecasts gusts upwards of 50 mph in the area. Drivers on Interstate 15 should also be wary, as an advisory is also in place for much of San Bernardino County, effecting the roadways from Barstow to Baker.

Wind Advisory has been issued for Friday for Western San Bernardino County, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, and the Spring Mountains. SW-W winds gusting up to 50 mph expected. Patchy blowing dust is also possible. Use extra caution when driving. #nvwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/uo8kTIlniq — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) October 2, 2025

While no rain is likely to fall in Las Vegas, theres a slim chance of rainfall in Indian Springs, in northeastern Clark County.

Weekend forecast

Saturday: High 80, low 62

Sunday: High 82, sunny

