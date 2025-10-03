71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Weather

High winds to blow through Las Vegas

Sunny Skies remain in the forecast
Visitors to the Las Vegas Strip traverse Las Vegas Boulevard as a high wind warning is in effec ...
Visitors to the Las Vegas Strip traverse Las Vegas Boulevard as a high wind warning is in effect on Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
More Stories
Will Las Vegas hit 100 again in 2025? It’s unlikely
Back to sunshine in Las Vegas after weekend showers
A person goes for cover as a storm sets in above Sunset Park Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Henders ...
Third straight day with rain in the Las Vegas Valley
Lightning is seen over northwest Las Vegas on Friday, Sep. 6, 2025. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas R ...
Power restored to most Henderson households after high winds Saturday
October 3, 2025 - 5:00 am
 

Halloween is coming soon, but that howling isn’t a werewolf. It’s the wind.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a weather system moving in to the Las Vegas area Friday that will bring gusting winds, and possible rain to northeastern Clark County.

In a post on X the NWS said gusts between 30 and 40 miles per hour were possible in Las Vegas.

Additionally, a wind advisory has been put in place for Spring Mountains and Red Rock Canyon between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m. as the NWS forecasts gusts upwards of 50 mph in the area. Drivers on Interstate 15 should also be wary, as an advisory is also in place for much of San Bernardino County, effecting the roadways from Barstow to Baker.

While no rain is likely to fall in Las Vegas, theres a slim chance of rainfall in Indian Springs, in northeastern Clark County.

Weekend forecast

Saturday: High 80, low 62

Sunday: High 82, sunny

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES