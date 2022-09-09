High winds trigger dust alert from Clark County

Officials say unhealthy levels of dust for sensitive groups of people are imminent or occurring in the local area.

The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability has issued a dust alert for Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, due to elevated levels of dust from high winds. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

FILE - Rain is a possibility in Las Vegas late Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 and into Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, says the National Weather Service. The New median art is seen on North Durango Drive as clouds linger over the Las Vegas Valley, on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The 10-day excessive heat spell has ended for the Las Vegas region and high temperatures are expected to drop below normal for a few days, says the National Weather Service.

A high near 98 is forecast for Friday with wind gusts to 22 mph. There’s a 20 percent chance of showers late in the night and into Saturday.

After a morning low near 74, Saturday will bring cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of rain before 11 a.m. The high will be near 84.

High pressure will draw the rain into the region as Hurricane Kay moves inland off the Pacific Coast.

Sunday’s rain chances will lower to 10 percent. The high is expected to be around 94.

