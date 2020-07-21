Higher Las Vegas elevations could see storm activity Tuesday

While the Las Vegas Valley will experience light winds, higher elevations could see some storm activity Tuesday. A red flag warning has been issued for the entire region.

Higher elevations in and around the Las Vegas Valley could see thunderstorms on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. Lightning strikes The Strat on Monday, April 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Donna Gannon)

Higher elevations in and around the Las Vegas Valley could see some storm activity on Tuesday, says the National Weather Service.

“There is lightning and and showers now in very southern Clark County near Searchlight, Laughlin and Cal-Nev-Ari and it is moving northward,” meteorologist Kate Guillet said at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. “There’s a chance it could make its way to the valley.”

Winds in the valley are expected to be 5-11 mph with a forecast high of 107.

Wednesday will likely have stronger winds with gusts up to 25 mph, Guillet said. The high will be around 106.

Red flag warning

A forecast of isolated thunderstorms and strong winds have prompted the weather service to issue a red flag warning for the entire region until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

“It is so dry and lightning with gusty winds could easily spark fires,” Guillet said.

“Isolated dry thunderstorms are expected Tuesday for much of Southern Nevada and northwest Arizona,” states the warning. “Due to the very dry nature of fuels in these areas as well as the increased potential for fire starts due to cloud to ground lightning, an increased

wildfire risk will be present. Additionally, the very dry atmosphere will also result in the potential for gusty outflow winds with these thunderstorms which could aid in the wildfire spread risk and make them highly difficult to extinguish.”

Highly variable winds may reach 40 mph, mostly confined to thunderstorm outflows while the humidity will be 5-15%. The thunderstorms will likely produce very little rainfall, but could produce lightning which will likely create multiple fire starts.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.