Higher-than-normal temperatures stay put in Las Vegas
The Southwest will continue to see mild, slightly warmer than normal weather over the next few days.
The National Weather Service, in a post to X, said the Las Vegas area as well as parts of Arizona will sit in the high 70s to low 80s over the next five days as a high pressure system moves into the region.
High pressure will set up over the southwestern US over the next few days. This will allow for dry, mild conditions and warmer than normal temperatures to continue through the end of this week into early next week. #NVwx #CAwx #AZwx #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/Lf27YFyP5N
— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 6, 2025
Friday night, Las Vegas will see sparse cloud cover and a low of 58 degrees.
Weekend forecast
Saturday: High 79
Sunday: High 78
