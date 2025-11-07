57°F
Higher-than-normal temperatures stay put in Las Vegas

Sunny skies remain throughout the remainder of the week
The downtown skyline is seen as as the sun sets on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase ...
The downtown skyline is seen as as the sun sets on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2025 - 7:55 am
 

The Southwest will continue to see mild, slightly warmer than normal weather over the next few days.

The National Weather Service, in a post to X, said the Las Vegas area as well as parts of Arizona will sit in the high 70s to low 80s over the next five days as a high pressure system moves into the region.

Friday night, Las Vegas will see sparse cloud cover and a low of 58 degrees.

Weekend forecast

Saturday: High 79

Sunday: High 78

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.

It will get darker earlier starting Sunday as clocks “fall back,” but don’t expect a change in the weather.

