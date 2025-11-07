Higher-than-normal temperatures stay put in Las Vegas

The National Weather Service, said the Las Vegas area as well as parts of Arizona will sit in the high 70s to low 80s over the next five days.

The Southwest will continue to see mild, slightly warmer than normal weather over the next few days.

The National Weather Service, in a post to X, said the Las Vegas area as well as parts of Arizona will sit in the high 70s to low 80s over the next five days as a high pressure system moves into the region.

Friday night, Las Vegas will see sparse cloud cover and a low of 58 degrees.

Weekend forecast

Saturday: High 79

Sunday: High 78

