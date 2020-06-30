Highs headed back to normal for July 4th, weekend

Las Vegas Valley temperatures will be returning to normal highs by the July 4th weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

After a day or two of pleasant conditions, Las Vegas Valley weather will be returning to normal highs by the July 4th weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

With Tuesday morning low temperatures in the mid-60s , the highs will rise to around 95. Winds will be 5-10 mph. The overnight low will be about 71. Monday’s high was 88, more than a dozen degrees below normal.

“We’ll be climbing into the triple digits by the weekend and perhaps even a bit higher early next week,” weather service meteorologist Chris Outler said.

The Wednesday high is expected to be about 98 with 100 for Thursday and 104 for Saturday.

Weekend highs around 106 are forecast.

Tankers being utilized to drop retardant on the #MahoganyFire. This one flew in from St. George, UT. @nvfirecams pic.twitter.com/P53RNdCE0Q — Mt. Charleston WX (@LeeCanyon) June 29, 2020

Lighter winds in fire area

Windy conditions on Mount Charleston will be about 10-15 mph on Tuesday, helping firefighters battling the 3,040-acre Mahogany Fire that began Sunday.

