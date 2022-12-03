47°F
Highs in mid-60s to make weekend warmest since Halloween

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 3, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Early clouds will give way to sunshine and a high near 63 on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, according ...
Early clouds will give way to sunshine and a high near 63 on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Light clouds linger over northwest Las Vegas as seen from Summerlin on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Your Las Vegas weekend will start mostly gray Saturday morning before clearing in the afternoon and reaching a high temperature slightly above normal, says the National Weather Service.

The afternoon high should be near 63. Winds will be mostly calm. The norm this time of year is 60.

Sunday will be even warmer with a high near 66, a sunny sky and winds below 10 mph.

The expected highs are the highest since before Halloween. The past month was the coldest November at Harry Reid International Airport in 20 years.

Cooler conditions will arrive Monday when the high should reach 62 before highs drop to the mid-50s the rest of the coming work week.

Snow is forecast to fall over the northern half of the Silver State this weekend.

Snow depths could reach 2 feet above 9,000 feet and 12 to 18 inches between 8,000 and 9,000 feet. Winds will top 30-40 mph as the blizzard sweeps through the Sierra Mountains and across the top half of the state.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
