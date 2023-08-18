Hilary headed our way; Las Vegas rain could be heavy

The track of Hilary will determine potential rainfall and/or flooding in the Las Vegas region Saturday through Monday.

The hurricane off the coast of California will produce rain and thunderstorms this weekend for the Las Vegas Valley. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

This satellite image shows Hurricane Hilary off the Pacific coast of Mexico. (NOAA via AP)

The projected risk of flash flooding if Hurricane Hilary continues on its projected track to the west of Las Vegas. (Wes Rand/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The projected rainfall if Hurricane Hilary continues on its projected track to the west of Las Vegas. (Wes Rand/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hilary, a rare West Coast cyclone, is forecast to deliver heavy rain, possible flash flooding, windy conditions and much cooler weather to the Las Vegas region this weekend.

“Rainfall impacts from Hilary within the Southwestern United States are expected to peak this weekend into Monday,” the National Hurricane Center said. “Flash, urban, and arroyo flooding is possible with the potential for significant impacts.”

Projections on rain amounts varied with the hurricane center saying isolated amounts in the mountains west of Las Vegas could reach 10 inches with 5 to 8 inches possible between Saturday and Monday.

“We are not expecting anything that extreme (5 to 8 inches),” National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler said. “The official forecast for the valley is 1 to 2 inches, possibly a bit more for the weekend.”

The weather service issued a flood advisory for much of the Las Vegas area and southern Nye County starting Saturday morning and running through Monday afternoon. It said excessive storm runoff could cause flash flooding in many areas.

The cone of trajectory as of Friday morning showed the storm going north off the coast of Baja California as a Category 4 storm (140 mph winds) and toward Southern California.

Hilary could make landfall near San Diego late Sunday evening as a tropical storm before heading fairly straight north through the Mojave Desert and entering Nevada west of Las Vegas on its way to central Nevada.

The hurricane center says there is a chance Hilary could still be a tropical storm or tropical depression by the time it reaches the U.S. No tropical storm has made landfall in Southern California since 1939.

The area potentially affected by heavy rainfall could stretch from Bakersfield, California, to Yuma, Arizona, as well as some parts of Southern Nevada.

Some projections show up to 3 inches of rain per hour from Palm Springs south to the U.S.-Mexico border. San Diego could also receive heavy rain.

Further north, Death Valley National Park has issued warnings about heavy rain and flash flooding starting Saturday for several days. The park had several major rainstorms last August, but Hilary’s impacts could be worse.

Several variables

The storm’s impact is a day away from Las Vegas, and many variables will factor into how big the impact might be, said weather service meteorologist Morgan Stessman.

“A lot will depend on the terrain,” Stessman said. “Most likely we will get 1 to 2½ inches of rainfall Saturday through Monday in the valley,” Stessman said, adding that the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range could receive 2 to 4 inches.

The other major factor is the track of the storm. Should it move more westward, Las Vegas and the region would likely feel less impact. However, if it moves most east, the impact might be greater. A projected path released Friday morning shows the centerline moving just west of the Las Vegas area as it moves northward toward Reno.

Death Valley, which suffered major flooding episodes about a year ago, could receive 2 inches or more, Stessman said, again depending on the terrain. Flash flooding could easily occur with that much rain. The fresh York fire burn scar south and west of Searchlight could also be a flash flooding situation as well.

The first precipitation in the Las Vegas area won’t be related to Hilary but rather monsoonal moisture that could fall Friday night. The chances of showers or thunderstorms are listed at 30 percent, according to the weather service. Winds may gust to 18 mph.

Some brief heavy showers fell in southwest Las Vegas during the Friday morning commute while light showers, thunder and some lightning were hitting the central valley.

Heaviest rain starts Saturday

Saturday is forecast for a 70 percent chance of rain. The day’s high should be around 90, well below average because of heavy cloud cover. Winds again may gust to around 20 mph.

Rain chances Saturday night are listed at 90 percent with Sunday precipitation odds the same.

A Sunday high in the upper 70s is forecast, which might break the lowest record high for Aug. 20. In 1957, the high was only 78.

Rain is possible through much of the week, says the weather service. Daily highs will stay below 100 with overnight lows in the upper 70s.

Rare storm for Southern California

A Hilary landfall in Southern California became much more of a possibility on Thursday. If it were to occur, it would be a very rare event — only occurring a few times in recorded history, says AccuWeather.

Southern California has seen notable tropical cyclone events, including the 1858 unnamed hurricane that affected San Diego. Additionally, the El Niño of 1938-1939 brought four tropical cyclones with substantial rainfall to the region. Hurricane Kathleen in 1976 and Hurricane Linda and Hurricane Nora in 1997 also left their mark with flooding rainfall and gusty winds.

