Hint of summer Thursday before toasty Las Vegas weekend

Breezy conditions continue for Thursday
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 12, 2022 - 5:31 am
 
Summer temperatures are forecast for the weekend of May 13-15, 2022, according to the National ...
Summer temperatures are forecast for the weekend of May 13-15, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. The sun shines through smoke and haze over the north end of the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Less wind, warmer temperatures.

Thursday should feel more like summer before the heat comes on stronger into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

An upper-level system that has been above the valley for a week is forecast to vanish Thursday. The maximum winds will be about 15 mph Thursday.

After a morning low near 52, the Thursday high should reach 78 at Harry Reid International Airport before likely rising to triple digits by the weekend.

“It could happen again, but not in the foreseeable future.

“It is going to warm up quite a bit,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Woods. “It’s possible we will reach 100 for the first time this year on the weekend.”

Las Vegas reached 96 on May 6, so this weekend appears it will be the hottest so far.

The current forecast calls for highs of 97 on Saturday before 101 on Sunday and Monday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.


