Hold onto your hats: Expect a windy day in Las Vegas Valley

Southern Nevada is under a wind advisory from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Expect northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

Trees sway in the wind on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025 in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The year began last week with some rain. Now here comes the wind.

The Las Vegas Valley is under a wind advisory from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. today. Expect northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph.

“Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects,” the National Weather Service said in a post on X. “Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.”

Morgan Stressman of the weather service said the winds will “flip around by mid-morning,” coming from the north. She said there is a 20 to 35 percent chance of a “few showers” in the morning for the valley as a strong cold front arrives.

In the Spring Mountains, snow levels will drop to 5,000 feet and possibly lower. There is a 40 to 50 percent chance of snow.

In the valley, high temperatures will struggle to get out of the low 50s for the next few days. Lows will be in the upper 30s through the weekend.

After last week’s rain, Harry Reid International Airport has registered 0.11 inches of rain so far in 2026. It received no rain in January 2025.

