Hold tight to anything that could blow away on Mother’s Day

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for the Las Vegas Valley from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.

Steady winds of 25-35 mph could gust to 60 mph on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service. Hope Barett, 7, of Medford, Ore., has her hair blown by strong wind as she enters the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Out for Mother’s Day? Be sure to hold onto anything that could blow away.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for the Las Vegas Valley from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.

⚠️Windy Saturday thru Monday 💪Strongest winds Sunday

🌬️ W to SW gusts 40-60 MPH

🌊 Hazardous boating conditions Gusty winds will continue thru much of next week as well… Q: So when will it NOT be windy? A: We'll let you know, but possibly next weekend. 🙃#NVwx #CAwx #AZwx pic.twitter.com/r7IX2TURJc — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 7, 2022

Southwest winds of 25-35 mph could gust to 60 mph, says the forecast. The strongest winds are expected in the Spring Mountains through Red Rock into the west side of the Las Vegas Valley.

“Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines,” the latest weather service forecast states. “Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.”

Strong and sudden crosswinds are possible and could impact travel across U.S. 95 between Indian and Desert Rock Sunday afternoon.

In Las Vegas, patchy blowing dust is possible after 2 p.m. The sky will be sunny with a high near 84. West/southwest winds of 11 to 21 mph will increase to 22 to 32 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust up to 48 mph.

Patchy blowing dust is likely before 10 p.m. The Sunday night sky will be mostly clear with a low around 53. West winds of 21 to 31 mph will decrease to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust to 46 mph.

As a cold front moves through the valley on Monday, the low will be around 55 before rising to around 76. Southwest winds of 13 to 17 mph could gust as high as 25 mph.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.