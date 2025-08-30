Hot and dry for the long Labor Day weekend

The Las Vegas Valley will continue to be hot and dry at least throughout Labor Day, according to the National Weather Service.

Monsoon storms fail to appear for most of Las Vegas Valley

The shining sun and multiple jet streams are seen as an aircraft flies over Boulder Beach at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, on Monday, June 14, 2021, in Boulder City. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Valley will continue to be hot and dry at least throughout Labor Day, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday night will stay warm with a low near 82 degrees. Sunday is expected to reach into the triple digits at 103 degrees, while dipping back into the 80s in the evening. Labor Day itself will be the hottest day of the holiday weekend with highs nearing 105 degrees.

The NWS said those who plan to get out on the water at Lake Mead for the holiday should expect upwards of 110 degrees, with the possibility of wind gusts up to 20 mph.

🌊Lake plans this Labor Day Weekend? Expect hot temps near 110F & light winds, though Lake Mohave could see a few gusts to 20mph & waves 1–1.5ft today. Hydrate, wear sunscreen, & always check the weather before heading out! @LakeMeadNPS #nvwx #azwx #cawx #vegasweather #lakehavasu pic.twitter.com/59vwUdhXcO — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 30, 2025

Forecasters urge those who will be outdoors to stay hydrated and avoid demanding activity in the heat, and make sure to check on your pets.

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.