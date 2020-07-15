Hot, breezy conditions continue hold on Las Vegas Valley

Lighter afternoon winds and typical mid-summer high temperatures around 106-108 are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley for the next several days.

The high temperature in Las Vegas will be about 106 on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. Brody Lester, 5, of California, cools off with the mist from Hexx Bar and Grill's patio as temperatures reached 113 degrees on Sunday, July 12, 2020, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

The forecast high for Wednesday is 106 while afternoon winds may reach 15-20 mph, said National Weather Service meteorologist Chelsea Kryston. The high Wednesday was 107.

The overnight low should be about 84 with southwest winds.

Thursday should reach 107 with a 108 on Friday when wind conditions could reach 20 mph.

🔮👀⛈️ mon-SOON? Maybe – a shift in the flow looks likely next week. "Is my place going to get storms?" – We don't know yet. We just have a general idea that the pattern will become more favorable next week – keep checking back as we get closer! #VegasWeather #NVwx #AZwx #CAwx pic.twitter.com/0AQOT281mK — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 15, 2020

Moisture possibility

The weather service said moisture conditions could change later next week, perhaps increasing the chances for some monsoon activity closer to Las Vegas.

“There is disagreement on the timing and whether it will be in Arizona or possibly closer to Las Vegas,” Kryston said. “But some of the models are showing it’s possible, but only time and details will tell. It may not even be thunderstorms.”

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.